Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83' set to release on Christmas 2020; Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' pushed to 2021

As per the recent guidelines from the central government, cinema halls and multiplexes across the country can reopen on October 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity. After this, while several Bollywood producers have been revaluating their decision of releasing films on the OTT platform, the makers of Ranveer Singh's '83' have decided to release it in the theatres on Christmas 2020. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' has been pushed to 2021.

Amid the shuttering of theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Reliance Entertainment had expressed faith that 'Sooryavanshi' and '83' will be able to stick to their scheduled release dates on Diwali and Christmas. However, a recent report by Mumbai Mirror confirmed that they have decided to push the release of Rohit Shetty's cop drama to 2021.

Reliance Entertainment's CEO, Shibashish Sarjar was quoted as saying, "We definitely don’t want to change the date of '83' for 'Sooryavanshi'. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of 'Sooryavanshi ' with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March."

Directed by Kabir Khan the sports-drama '83' features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India's first World Cup win in 1983.

On the other hand, 'Sooryavanshi' is another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty's cop-universe. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.