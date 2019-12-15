Ranveer Singh's red latex pants are blinding Deepika Padukone at U2 band concert

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry at U2 band's concert in Mumbai today. The Bhavnani's were spotted at the venue looking super glammed up giving us power couple vibe.
Irish rock band U2's first ever concert in India is held at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
The band is set to bring to Mumbai their acclaimed "U2: The Joshua Tree Tour" tour, celebrating their iconic 1987 album by the same name.
Deepika was spotted wearing a white over-sized shirt with a pair of cycling shorts. She completed the look with a black bum bag, glasses and sneakers.
Ranveer Singh did what he always does! Being the fashion icon, he wore a pair of red latex pants with a basic black t-shirt. He added another pop of colour with a neon fanny pack.
The duo didn't shy away from displaying their individual sense of style. Deepika, as usual, kept it simple and managed to look as hot as ever while Ranveer went all out with his latex pants.
Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs tonight. Rahman's performance will also feature his two daughters.
Rahman will perform "Ahimsa", a collaborative single with the rock band, which comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.
The band is popular for hits like "With or without you", "I still haven't found what I'm looking for" and "Beautiful day".
