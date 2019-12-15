Ranveer Singh's red latex pants are blinding Deepika Padukone at U2 band concert

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry at U2 band's concert in Mumbai today. The Bhavnani's were spotted at the venue looking super glammed up giving us power couple vibe.

Irish rock band U2's first ever concert in India is held at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The band is set to bring to Mumbai their acclaimed "U2: The Joshua Tree Tour" tour, celebrating their iconic 1987 album by the same name.

Deepika was spotted wearing a white over-sized shirt with a pair of cycling shorts. She completed the look with a black bum bag, glasses and sneakers.