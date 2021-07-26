Ranveer Singh's 'misogynistic' comments from 2019 actors round table meet go viral, tweeple want him to 'free Deepika'

A clip from a 2019 round table discussion with eight actors including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others is currently going viral on the internet.
Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Parvathy, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ayushmann Khurrana came together for a round table discussion in 2019. It was moderated by film critic Anupama Chopra.
In a clip, which was shared by a Twitter user online, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen talking about 'risk takers' in cinema.
When asked if it's true that female actors are more willing to take risks, Ranveer says, "Not necessarily," pointing at Ayushmann Khurrana, he adds, "Look at this guy for example, he is the epitome of taking risks."
The 'Simmba' actor then goes on to talk about Ayushmann's back-to-back hits.
After Ranveer's 'monologue' about Ayushmann's work, Deepika interrupts her husband and says that she personally feels female actors take more risks. The 'Padmavat' actress goes on to talk about Shabana Azmi, Tabu and other iconic actresses and their memorable roles.
"You will not see a many stream hero doing that kind of role. He's still trying to be a hero when he's fifty and sixty. Now they're willing to understand that there's a shelf life to that," she says in the video.
Reiterating her point, Deepika adds, "If you look at it broadly, like in the last 10 years, of course women have been far more versatile."
'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay is heard echoing Ranveer's opinion, only to be called out by South star Parvathy.
At one point in the video, Ranveer apparently tells Deepika that they will have this conversation at home.
Check out the clips here:
The video drew sharp reactions from Twitterati with many calling out Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakinda for their 'misogynistic' comments.
A user wrote, "This is where it showed how different Deepika and Ranveer are.... Ranveer and Vijay were so dismissive of the question of women being the risk taker (not just limited to movies) that they didn't even looked for middle ground.. Only Ayushmann was the saving grace among men in this."
"This was so cringe and uncomfortable to watch, and as you said its getting worse," commented another.
A comment read: "Primary reason why I don't like male actors of any cinema because how hard they try, they will always remain patriarchal and sexist at heart. And Deepika, the goddess, deserves better."
Some shared the hashtag 'free Deepika'.
Check out the reactions here: