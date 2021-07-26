Ranveer Singh's 'misogynistic' comments from 2019 actors round table meet go viral, tweeple want him to 'free Deepika'

A clip from a 2019 round table discussion with eight actors including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others is currently going viral on the internet.

Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Parvathy, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ayushmann Khurrana came together for a round table discussion in 2019. It was moderated by film critic Anupama Chopra.

In a clip, which was shared by a Twitter user online, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen talking about 'risk takers' in cinema.

When asked if it's true that female actors are more willing to take risks, Ranveer says, "Not necessarily," pointing at Ayushmann Khurrana, he adds, "Look at this guy for example, he is the epitome of taking risks."

The 'Simmba' actor then goes on to talk about Ayushmann's back-to-back hits.