Ranveer Singh's 'Flashback Friday' pic is proof that 'sabka time aayega'

Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a flashback Friday picture from his teenage years and the internet cannot stop talking about how innocent he looks in the photo.
Apart from the fact that its weekend, another reason we love Fridays is that we know we will be blessed with flashback Friday pictures of our favourite celebrities.
Ranveer Singh decided to take a trip down the memory lane and pulled out a gem from his archive. 'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share a picture from his teenage years. And trust us, this picture is proof that we still have hope!
Well here's to puberty hitting Ranveer Singh like a truck:
Before the flashback Friday post, Ranveer also took to his Instagram to show some love and support to his BFF Arjun Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Panipat' hit the theatres today and Ranveer shared an adorable picture with him.
"Bajirao and Sadashivrao ❤️ Go forth and Conquer ! ⚔️ #BabaPower @arjunkapoor," he captioned the picture.
On the work front, After having wrapped up the shoot of Kabir Khan‘s ’83, Ranveer Singh has started shooting for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The makers recently released the very first look of Ranveer from the movie.
After Jayeshbai, Ranveer will then begin work on Karan Johar’s historical drama 'Takht' next year. He will share the space with wife Deepika Padukone again in '83'.
