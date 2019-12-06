Ranveer Singh's 'Flashback Friday' pic is proof that 'sabka time aayega'

Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a flashback Friday picture from his teenage years and the internet cannot stop talking about how innocent he looks in the photo.

Apart from the fact that its weekend, another reason we love Fridays is that we know we will be blessed with flashback Friday pictures of our favourite celebrities.

Ranveer Singh decided to take a trip down the memory lane and pulled out a gem from his archive. 'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share a picture from his teenage years. And trust us, this picture is proof that we still have hope!

Well here's to puberty hitting Ranveer Singh like a truck: