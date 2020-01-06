Ranveer Singh's epic surprise for Deepika's birthday that didn't come off

It was Deepika Padukone's 34th birthday on Sunday and the actress jetted off to Lucknow for the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Chappak.' Ranveer Singh being the doting husband he is, accompanied wifey to spend time with her on her birthday.

While Ranveer has never shied away from showing his love for Deepika, his latest surprise didn't go well. The actor wanted to suprise the birthday girl with a grand gesture but couldn't execute it. According to a report by Spotboye, Ranveer Singh wanted to gift Deepika a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actor had the intentions of investing in a sea-facing lux apartment on the topmost floor and wanted to book it under Deepika's name. But sadly, Ranveer's 'oh, so romantic!' surprise didn't go according to the plans. The apartment that Ranveer wanted was already sold out before he could book it. While the epic surprise didn't come off, Deepika Padukone rang in her 34th birthday in a special way. The actress flew to Lucknow with husband Ranveer Singh to spend time with acid attack survivors.

On the work front, Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

The duo who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, will share the screen in Kabir Khan's 83. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing his wife in a cameo. The film is slated for release on 10 April 2020.