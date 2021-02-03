Ranveer Singh's cheeky comment on 'Jiju' Nick Jonas' workout video leaves Priyanka Chopra in splits

Pop singer and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas, aka 'National jiju,' recently took to his social media to share a workout video. And, actor Ranveer Singh's cute reaction to the video has left the 'Quantico' actress in splits.
On Wednesday, Nick took to his Instagram to share a video, where he was seen lifting weights in the gym.
"Let’s get it!" he captioned the post.
Reacting to the video, Priyanka's 'Dil Dhadak Ne Do' co-star took to the comments section and wrote, "Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle!"
The cheeky comment left the actress in splits and she replied, "Lol."
This isn't the first time Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas' social media banter has left netizens amused. They are often seen dropping chuckle-evoking comments on each other's post.
Recently, when Singh shared a promotional video for Nutella and announced a contest where winners will get customized jars, Nick commented, "I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars."
American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas married in India in December 2018.
On the work front, Nick Jonas who was a coach on The Voice season 18, will be returning in the role for the new season that debuts on March 1, 2021.
Whereas, Priyanka Chopra who was last seen in 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao has announced her hair care range 'Anomaly' a few days back. She is also busy in promoting her autobiography memoir, 'Unfinished' and will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, who is currently awaiting the release of '83', has started shooting Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.