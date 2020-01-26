Ranveer Singh's airport look featuring Beyonce's adidas x IVY PARK collection costs just Rs 32K

Bollywood actor and fashion icon Ranveer Singh is every designer’s dream muse. The actor who can carry all sorts of couture, including androgynous, is always on the radar of the fashion police. That being said, Singh has an effortless style sense and rocks every outfit with extreme panache and elegance.
Earlier this morning, the Gully Boy actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer also joined the bandwagon to promote American R&B singer Beyonce’s all new adidas x IVY PARK collection, named after her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
Ranveer was decked up from head to toe in adidas that came with a reasonable price tag. He wore a jumpsuit worth 126 USD, ultraboost shoes for 199 USD, beanie cap for 25 USD, fanny pack for 28 USD, and wildcharge sunglasses that cost 75 USD.
Beyonce turned creative partner for the brand, and developed new signature footwear and apparel line, as well as re-launch Ivy Park with adidas. "This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," said Beyonce. "adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader."
"As the creator sports brand, adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open source approach. Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators," said Eric Liedtke, Executive Board Member - Global Brands, adidas.
