Ranveer Singh's airport look featuring Beyonce's adidas x IVY PARK collection costs just Rs 32K

Bollywood actor and fashion icon Ranveer Singh is every designer’s dream muse. The actor who can carry all sorts of couture, including androgynous, is always on the radar of the fashion police. That being said, Singh has an effortless style sense and rocks every outfit with extreme panache and elegance.

Earlier this morning, the Gully Boy actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer also joined the bandwagon to promote American R&B singer Beyonce’s all new adidas x IVY PARK collection, named after her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Ranveer was decked up from head to toe in adidas that came with a reasonable price tag. He wore a jumpsuit worth 126 USD, ultraboost shoes for 199 USD, beanie cap for 25 USD, fanny pack for 28 USD, and wildcharge sunglasses that cost 75 USD.