Ranveer Singh's '83' to release on OTT if further COVID-19 restrictions are imposed? Here's what Kabir Khan said

From fans to critics, almost everyone heaped praises on Ranveer Singh's latest sports drama '83', directed by Kabir Khan.

However, the positive word of mouth did not help the big-budget film to soar at the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is seeing a dip in box office numbers since many places have gone into partial lockdown and theatres in most cities are shut due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Recently, Kabir Khan told Mid-Day that he will release '83' on the OTT platform 'if further restrictions are imposed'.

The makers of the sports drama had fought all odds and rejected several proposals from OTT giants only to have his film release on the big screens. However, the current situation is such that it is forcing him to release '83' on OTT platforms.

Kabir Khan further spoke about his team revisiting their decision of releasing the film on OTT platforms, "We don’t know if we will have to shut down tomorrow, or will be afforded another five to six days. If further restrictions are imposed, we will release the film on the web, soon. But, I am keen [that] people take precaution and go to the theatres to watch it."

On Day 10 (January 3), the worldwide collection of 83 stands at Rs 150 crore.

Ranveer essays the role of legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama, based on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife-- actress Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the film.

'83' also stars Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa and others.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:18 PM IST