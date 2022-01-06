Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 to drop on OTT or satellite TV only post 8 weeks from its release date

From fans to critics, almost everyone heaped praises on filmmaker Kabir Khan's latest sports drama '83'. The makers and producers of 83' successfully made the audience relive the greatest victory ever seen in the history of Indian sports in a massive theatrical experience.

A source close to the production houses have now stated that the film will be released on an OTT platform only post 8 weeks of the theatrical release, as the film is still thriving in regions where theatres are open.

Source close to film says, “It’s a business decision and the film continues to attract cinema goers to come and watch it for a theatrical experience that the film is made for in the regions where ever the film is still running and theatre are open. Hence the push from 4 to 8 weeks for OTT drop.”

'83' had hit the theatres on Christmas Eve this year, opening up to a massive buzz and praises from the audience.

Khan told PTI in an interview, "I don't take reviews too seriously because they represent only a cross section of the audience. But, it's sort of a unanimous thumbs-up, so it feels good that it's connecting to people. It's still Covid times, so I don't know what's going to happen at the box office. I'm not letting myself be bogged down by that."

"This film is going to be seen by people on the big screen. More than that, it's now there for posterity. People can watch the film this week, next week, a year later or 10 years later. I hope it lives for a really long time," he added.

'83', which revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife and actor Deepika Padukone is seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:27 PM IST