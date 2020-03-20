Ranveer Singh's '83' gets postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The makers of Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83' on Friday announced that they are postponing the release of the film over coronavirus concerns.

The movie that narrates the historic win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 world cup was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10.

"In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal," read an official statement.

"We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon," the statement further read.

"83 is not just our film but the entire nation's film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!" said Actor Ranveer Singh in a tweet.