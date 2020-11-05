Ranveer Singh's '83' delayed once again; to release in 2021

The release of Ranveer Singh's sports-drama '83' has been delayed once again. The makers have now decided to release it in the theatres next year.

Amid the shuttering of theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Reliance Entertainment had expressed faith that '83' will be able to stick to its scheduled release dates on Diwali. However, they had later moved the release to Christmas 2020. Now, the release of Singh's much-awaited sports drama has been pushed yet again, despite the reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes across the country.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibashish Sarkar said that they are pushing the release yet again and cited multiple reasons.

He was quoted by the leading daily saying as, "Christmas is no longer a possibility as we won’t be able to set up a marketing campaign within a month. Also, the overseas markets are important for both films and some of them have shut again due to the second wave of Covid. We’re looking at the January and March windows for 83 and Sooryavanshi."

Ranveer Singh starrer '83' chronicles the historical victory of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi.

The film will also feature R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd and directed by Kabir Khan.