Ranveer Singh went window shopping in a Rs 36K t-shirt and Rs 25K cap!

'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh decided to take his sister Ritika Bhavnani for a shopping spree and brought the whole mall to a standstill. Ranveer was spotted at High Street Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai on Monday.
The actor shut down the Gucci store to get his babysister a lavish bag. In the videos that surfaced online Ranveer and Ritika can be seen entering the store and window shopping hand-in-hand. The brother-sister duo can be seen analysing a few tote bags at the store. With Ranveer's immense popularity, it is impossible for the star to step out and not pull a huge crowd and that's what exactly happened! Fans can be heard cheering for the actor as he steps out of the store.
Ranveer Singh is known for many things, from being the perfect hubby to Deepika Padukone to being one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and most definitely known for donning the wackiest outfits effortlessly. The actor never shies away from experimenting with his looks and style and is often spotted in outrageous clothes.
One thing that really impresses his fans is how comfortably the star flaunts his quirky choices. Pulling off another 'Ranveer Singh' outfit, the 'Padmaavat' actor wore Gucci's white Oversize T-shirt with Interlocking G. He completed the look with a red Prada bucket cap aka Nylon rain hat.
Well! Only Mr. Bhavnani can go window shopping in a Rs 36K t-shirt and Rs 25K cap!
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be sharing the screen space with wife Deepika Padukone once again as they will play Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in Kabir Khan‘s 1983 World Cup biopic, ’83. The film is releasing on April 10, 2020.
Apart from that, he's currently working on his upcoming comedy film titled, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.
