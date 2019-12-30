Ranveer Singh went window shopping in a Rs 36K t-shirt and Rs 25K cap!

'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh decided to take his sister Ritika Bhavnani for a shopping spree and brought the whole mall to a standstill. Ranveer was spotted at High Street Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai on Monday.

The actor shut down the Gucci store to get his babysister a lavish bag. In the videos that surfaced online Ranveer and Ritika can be seen entering the store and window shopping hand-in-hand. The brother-sister duo can be seen analysing a few tote bags at the store. With Ranveer's immense popularity, it is impossible for the star to step out and not pull a huge crowd and that's what exactly happened! Fans can be heard cheering for the actor as he steps out of the store.