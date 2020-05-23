Ranveer Singh wants Indian Sign Language to be 23rd official language

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is campaigning for Indian Sign Language (ISL) to be declared the official language of our country.

The actor is signing a petition that aims to increase awareness for the cause. He is also urging Indian citizens to show support.

Ranveer has also released rapper-poet Spitfire's "Vartalap", a sign language video, as part of this effort, under his own label IncInk.

"Through this endeavour of ours, we're lending support to the cause of making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India," said Ranveer, adding that he would soon sign an official petition filed by National Association of the Deaf (NAD), India, with support from the organisation, Access Mantra Foundation.

The actor appealed: "I urge my fellow Indians to join this cause and give it momentum by building awareness about it. We are also releasing our first sign language video on Spitfire's latest track 'Vartalap' with the hope that the track will trigger more conversations on the issue."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83", a sports drama narrating the tale of India's 1983 cricket World Cup win. In the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of the team's captain Kapil Dev.