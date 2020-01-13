Ranveer Singh unveils first look of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in '83

After dropping the character posters for Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and Siiva as K. Srikkanth, Ranveer Singh has now dropped the poster of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in the upcoming film, ’83.
Sharing the first poster of Saqib, Ranveer wrote, “Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @Saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH.”
Saqib also shared the poster with a caption that read, “Jim paa ki wajah se hi toh hum World Cup 1983 mein itni durr tak pohonch paaye! What an honour and joy it has been to play this legend on the big screen. Presenting the Comeback King, #MohinderAmarnath.”
As the release of ’83 inches closer by the day, the makers are releasing posters and content from the most awaited sports drama and raising the excitement quotient. Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s Wife. ’83 has a huge ensemble cast.
Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.
