Ranveer Singh unveils first look of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in '83

After dropping the character posters for Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and Siiva as K. Srikkanth, Ranveer Singh has now dropped the poster of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in the upcoming film, ’83.

Sharing the first poster of Saqib, Ranveer wrote, “Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @Saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH.”