Ranveer Singh takes a leaf out of wife Deepika Padukone's stylebook

Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport earlier this morning. The actor who is busy with his upcoming films has been traveling back and forth to complete all schedules in time.
Ranveer’s fashion outings aren’t new to tinsel town. However, the actor decided to tone it down a bit and opted for a chic and classic ensemble. The Gully Boy was captured by the paparazzi wearing a solid black tee paired with beige trousers. He layered it all with a check trench coat and a beanie cap, with some cool sneakers and pentagon style sunglasses.
Ranveer is as experimental with his fashion as his films. The actor has made a mark in the industry for his versatility and the flex to fit into any character onscreen. This particular look, however, reminds us of his wife Deepika Padukone’s recent outing in a Prada ensemble.
On work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports film ’83 which is based on the Indian cricket team’s victory against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup. Singh will essay the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his onscreen wife Romi Dev. The film releases on April 10, 2020.
