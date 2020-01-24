Ranveer Singh takes a leaf out of wife Deepika Padukone's stylebook

Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport earlier this morning. The actor who is busy with his upcoming films has been traveling back and forth to complete all schedules in time.

Ranveer’s fashion outings aren’t new to tinsel town. However, the actor decided to tone it down a bit and opted for a chic and classic ensemble. The Gully Boy was captured by the paparazzi wearing a solid black tee paired with beige trousers. He layered it all with a check trench coat and a beanie cap, with some cool sneakers and pentagon style sunglasses.