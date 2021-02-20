Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83 to hit theatres on June 4, 2021

Mumbai: The much-awaited cricket drama '83', starring Ranveer Singh, will hit theatres on June 4.

Ranveer, who will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, shared a poster of the film on Instagram on Friday and made the announcement.

He captioned the poster as, "June 4th 2021!!! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. #thisis83."