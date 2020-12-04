Ranveer Singh shares 'motiful' pic on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor's comment steals the show

Bollywood actor and fashion icon Ranveer Singh, who's known for his quirky style, on Friday took to Instagram to share a selfie. In the picture, the 'Gully Boy' actor was seen rocking a casual white t-shirt with a pearl necklace, stud, a pair of sunglasses and a Gucci cap.
Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing app, Singh shared the lyrics of Dilip Kumar's most popular song from 'Madhumati' in the caption.
Check out the post here:
While Ranveer Singh's selfie received hilarious reactions on social media, it was his close friend Arjun Kapoor's comment that stole the show!
The 'Gunday' actor commented, "Baba tu heera nahi moti hai."
Meanwhile, fans took hilarious digs at Ranveer Singh for rocking string of pearls.
A user wrote, "Is that @deepikapadukone ka gale ka haar?? @ranveersingh jaanta apse janna chahti hai."
Another commented, "Stealing DPs necklace huh?"
On the work front, Ranveer SIngh is awaiting the release of '83', which chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.
The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.