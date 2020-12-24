Ranveer Singh shares monochrome pic fom 'Cirkus'; check out wife Deepika Padukone's enigmatic reaction

Deepika went on the comment section and asked: "Channeling your inner Charlie!?"

One wonders if the bow tie and black suit reminded Deepika of the great Charlie Chaplin.

Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

Cirkus is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to release in the winter of 2021.

Shakespeare's play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as Angoor (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced Do Dooni Chaar (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.