Ranveer Singh shares his protector's picture on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: While sisters from the film fraternity are all over the internet showcasing the love for their brothers, Ranveer Singh is remembering his 'Didi', his 'protector' on Raksha Bandhan.

While Raksha Bandhan is about brothers taking a pledge to care and protect their sisters, Ranveer's latest Instagram post came as proof that it was the opposite in his case. The actor addressed sister Ritika Bhavnani as his 'protector'.

"My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel. love you Didi," the 'Padmaavat' actor captioned the post.