Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of Dharmendra's vanity van from the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

While most people may dread working on a Sunday, actor Ranveer Singh sure knows how to add fun and laughter to any day, anytime.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor snapped a picture of legendary star Dharmendra Deol's vanity van from the sets of their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

In the picture, the van's door can be seen with the name tag 'DHARAMJI' on it.

To add to the fun, Ranveer inserted the hit song 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Diwana' from Deol's film 'Pratiggya' (1975) and wrote, "IYKYK" (If You Know You Know) along with tagging his co-star.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi has been penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

The movie, which is being directed by Karan Johar, will be coming out in 2022.

In the film, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:07 PM IST