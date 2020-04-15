Ranveer Singh shares a picture of himself as Netflix's 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic

Ranveer Singh has also hopped on the bandwagon of being addicted to Netflix’s popular show Tiger King. The actor took to his social media and shared a picture of the big cat owner, but with his face instead.
Ranveer captioned the post, "Now who did this?"
Ranveer is currently spending his quarantine time with wife Deepika Padukone, who is treating him with scrumptious treats at home. While the actor’s post doesn’t reveal if he’s watching Tiger King, he certainly knows how to tap on the latest trends.
Tiger King, which premiered on Netflix on March 20, follows the bizarre exploits of private zoo owner Joe Exotic, who runs a zoo full of hundreds of tigers and other rare animals. At the end of the series, he ends up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and plotting to carry out a murder-for-hire plot against his fellow big cat owner rival, Carole Baskin.
Many celebrities have also come out as Tiger King fans. Cardi B floated the idea of starting a GoFundMe to help release Joe Exotic, and actors like Dax Shepard have thrown their names out on Twitter to play the character if the story were adapted to a movie.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's postponed sports drama '83 is yet to release in theatres. The film is based on Indian cricket team's 1983 world cup victory, with Singh essaying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Furthermore, he will also be seen in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
