Ranveer Singh shares a picture of himself as Netflix's 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic

Ranveer Singh has also hopped on the bandwagon of being addicted to Netflix’s popular show Tiger King. The actor took to his social media and shared a picture of the big cat owner, but with his face instead.

Ranveer captioned the post, "Now who did this?"

Ranveer is currently spending his quarantine time with wife Deepika Padukone, who is treating him with scrumptious treats at home. While the actor’s post doesn’t reveal if he’s watching Tiger King, he certainly knows how to tap on the latest trends.