Ranveer Singh shares a funny yet adorable birthday wish for his 'baby' Deepika Padukone; see photo

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to express his love for wife, actress Deepika Padukone. They have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

As the actress turned a year older on Wednesday, Ranveer posted a funny yet adorable wish for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted a photo of Deepika in which she can be seen swimming in the sea with the setting sun in the background.

Ranveer captioned the photo, "My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! @deepikapadukone."

Deepika, who turns 36 today, was reportedly supposed to celebrate her birthday with the trailer launch of her upcoming film, ‘Gehraiyaan’ on a grand scale in Alibaug.

However, it got cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

According to several media reports, as the event is no longer happening, instead of returning to Mumbai, the actress has jetted off to the Maldives with Ranveer to ring in her birthday.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The two have worked together in several films such as 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat' among others. They were recently seen sharing screen space with each other in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'

Meanwhile, apart from 'Gehraiyaan' with Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where she will be sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. She also has the filmmaker’s ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:05 PM IST