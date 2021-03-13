Ranveer Singh shares a cute selfie with wifey Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry.

Giving major couple goals, the duo keeps on sharing adorable glimpses in the form of videos and pictures, and on Saturday, Ranveer posted a cute picture with his wifey dressed in winter ensembles.

The 'Bajirao Mastaani' star took to Instagram as he posted a selfie from an outing with the 'Cocktail' actor.

In the picture, Deepika is seen sporting a black beanie and a grey overcoat with a black muffler, while she covers her face slightly with her hand. On the other hand, Ranveer is dressed in a turquoise green sweatshirt and a chunky pair of white-rimmed sunglasses, and a cap.

The lovely pair is seen cherishing their time in an open space. Sharing the photograph, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone."