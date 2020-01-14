Ranveer Singh shares '83' poster featuring Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

Over the weekend Ranveer has released two character posters from the film, in the first one, Tahir Raj Bhasin is seen as Sunil Gavaskar. In the second poster, Jiiva is seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth.

The film '83' based on Kapil Dev, the former World Cup-winning captain, has Ranveer Singh essaying his role. It also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer.

The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.