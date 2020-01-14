Ranveer Singh shares '83' poster featuring Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

After introducing Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saqib Saleem as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath, the lead actor of the upcoming sports drama '83', Ranveer Singh introduced Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma in a special character poster on Tuesday.
The 'Band Baja Baraat' actor took to Twitter and shared the character poster in a post that read, "GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @thejatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega!!!" In the poster, Jatin Sarna can be seen posing as the explosive middle-order batsman Yashpal Sharma who played in the 1980s.
Earlier, the 'Padmaavat' actor shared character poster from the flick featuring Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath. In the poster, Saqib can be seen with the intense look of the batsman as he plays a shot.
Over the weekend Ranveer has released two character posters from the film, in the first one, Tahir Raj Bhasin is seen as Sunil Gavaskar. In the second poster, Jiiva is seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth.
The film '83' based on Kapil Dev, the former World Cup-winning captain, has Ranveer Singh essaying his role. It also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer.
The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.
Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.
