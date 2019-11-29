Ranveer Singh reveals his blood group and it is G+

Ranveer Singh, the Gully Boy actor shared a picture on his Instagram and revealed his blood group it's G+.

The 'Padmaavat' star who's very active on the photosharing app, shared yet another stunning picture of himself. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen going for a bohemian vibe.

The ever so stylish actor is wearing Gucci's oversize printed silk bowling shirt. And trust us when we say, only Ranveer could pull off this exaggerated design and make it look this cool!

The actor paired the shirt with aviators and a brown hat. Ranveer also chose a few gold accessories to complete the look. The actor who recently took internt by storm with his clean-shaven look is seen sporting a sexy stubble in the picture.

He captioned the picture, "Checked my blood group. It was G+ 💉"