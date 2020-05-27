Ranveer Singh reminisces his good 'outdoor' days in latest pictures

Keeping the tone of the post intact, the actor didn't write captions.

Earlier this year, the 'Gully Boy' star and Deepika Padukone spent Valentine's Day at a private destination, but they did not reveal their whereabouts.

They did share a few pictures from their trip.

However, it does not seem like these photos were taken on the same vacation.

On looking at the snaps, it is evident that the Ranveer is missing the outdoors.

Lately, the 'Gunday' actor has been quite active on social media and has been sharing pictures and videos of his quarantine time with Deepika.