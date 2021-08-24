e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:04 PM IST

'Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya?': Parineeti Chopra asks actor to 'please confirm' after fan's query on Deepika Padukone's pregnancy

Parineeti on Tuesday asked her fans "what's up" and shared the best responses on her Instagram story.
FPJ Web Desk
Actress Parineeti Chopra held a Q&A session on her Instagram handle and was asked if Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting a baby.

Parineeti on Tuesday asked her fans "what's up" and shared the best responses on her Instagram story.

Fans came up with some hilarious and some absurd reactions.

A user wrote: "Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya"

Tagging her 'Ladies V/S Ricky Behl' co-star, Parineeti Chopra wrote: "Please confirm."

Deepika Padukone and Raveen Singh, who dated for over six years, tied the knot in 2018 in Italy. The couple fell in love in 2012 during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'.

They will next be seen together in upcoming sports-drama '83'. The he film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will essay the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of cricket stalwart Kapil Dev.

During the Q&A, another fan wrote: "You and Shraddha Kapoor look like sisters!"

A surprised Parineeti responded: "Whaa?! Shraddhu I'm replacing Sid".

She tagged Shraddha and her brother Siddhant in the Story,

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' with Arjun Kapoor.

She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:04 PM IST
