Ranveer Singh mourns Bappi Lahiri's death: 'There will never be anyone like you'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Thursday remembered veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away in Mumbai on February 16.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a couple of throwback photos and videos with the Disco King.

He also shared videos of a 2018 award function in which the late singer was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the Bollywood music industry.

In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen welcoming Bappi Lahiri on the stage and grooving to his song. The veteran singer can also be singing a few lines of his song later.

"Thank you for the music 🎶 Thank you for the memories ❤️ There never has been & never will be anyone like you 👑 #BappiDa lives forever," Ranveer captioned his post.

The 69-year-old musician, who passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night, had composed several chartbusters in his career spanning over five decades.

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

Apart from his popular disco-electronic music, Bappi Da was also known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, celebs from the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and others, virtually paid tribute to the singer.

Starting to wield the baton at the age of 19, Lahiri has bequeathed a rich musical legacy in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati film and a variety of western-Indian fusion music for his millions of fans worldwide.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:15 PM IST