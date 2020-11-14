Ranveer Singh marks second wedding anniversary with his 'gudia' Deepika Padukone

New Delhi [India]: As he completed the second year of a happy married life with his superstar wife Deepika Padukone, actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday marked their wedding anniversary with a special love-soaked post.

The 'Gully Boy,' actor took to Instagram to share two adorable pictures of himself with the 'Piku' actor and extended anniversary greetings to his "gudia (doll)." The pictures showed the 'Bajirao Mastani,' actors decked up in co-ordinated matching ensembles posing near a serene lake.

While Deepika is seen wearing a cream coloured suit with peach coloured flower prints on it, Ranveer is seen wearing a matching Kurta with similar prints along with a peach coloured waistcoast.

"Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, Meri Gudia (My Doll) @deepikapadukone," Ranveer wrote in the caption.