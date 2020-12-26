Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu can't stop praising each other over recent collaboration

Mumbai: Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently collaborated on an ad-shoot, and now cannot stop praising each other.

While Ranveer calls Mahesh Babu one of the finest gentlemen he has worked with, the Telugu actor reciprocated saying the feeling was mutual.

Ranveer posted a picture with Mahesh on Instagram from the set. In the image, the two actors can be seen chatting.

"One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching . Love and Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu @urstrulymahesh," Ranveer wrote alongside the image.