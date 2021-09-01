Ranveer Singh looks dapper in latest Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor calls him 'Cleavage King'

Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday set social media on fire with his dashing new photos.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a series of stunning pictures of himself in which he looked dapper as ever.

Ranveer's Instagram profile has been a treat for his fans off late as the actor has been sharing his multiple photos.

In the recent photos, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor can be seen in a dark blue suit and black shirt. The first two buttons of his shirt are open, giving a glimpse of his toned chest.

Check out his photos here:

The post was showered with lots of love and appreciation from fans and well wishers.

Bollywood actor and Ranveer's good friend Arjun Kapoor's sassy comment on his post has also caught our attention. Arjun called him 'Cleavage King' and even added a fire emoticon in his comment.

Ranveer's wife, actress Deepika Padukone also dropped a comment, wondering which emoji he used as his caption. "What is this emoji?" asked the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently busy with th shoot of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Apart from that, Ranveer has '83', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus' and a Hindi remake of Tamil film, 'Anniyan', in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Arjun will next be seen in 'Ek Villain 2' and 'Bhoot Police'.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 03:44 PM IST