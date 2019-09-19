Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar get together for party, see pics

Both Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif have worked with Zoya Akhtar in Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, respectively. The duo has never worked together before and after seeing them partying together, we’re hoping that they would do a film together. Zoya’s connection with the two stars has been special, especially with Ranveer since he has done two movies with her.

The trio was lately seen attending a gathering with close friends and Shweta Bachchan Nanda can also be spotted amongst the group. Being all smiles, to see this trio come together for a project will be like a dream come true. Ranveer has returned to Mumbai after wrapping a 3-month-long schedule of ’83 in London and is now shooting for the remaining bits in the city. As for Katrina, she will next be seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

’83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is slated to release on April 10 as for Sooryavanshi, it is directed by Rohit Shetty and will release on March 27.