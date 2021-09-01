Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Avdani and other b-town celebs papped in Mumbai; see pics

Ranveer Singh is all set to step into the world of television. The 'Padmaavat' actor was spotted shooting for the promos of his debut show 'The Big Picture' on Wednesday, in Mumbai. 'The Big Picture' is India’s first visual-based quiz show which will air on COLORS.

Actress Kangana Ranuat, who will soon be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic 'Thallaivi', was spotted in Bandra.

Meanwhile, actress Yami Gautam was seen at the promotions of her upcoming film 'Bhoot Police'. The upcoming horror comedy 'Bhoot Police' also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kiara Advani , who was recently seen in war drama 'Shershaah', was spotted at a dance class in the city.

Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at Karan Johar's office while Govind was spotted at the airport. Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Gauhar Khan and Pooja Hegde were also captured by the paps on Wednesday.

Check out the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:11 PM IST