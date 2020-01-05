Ranveer Singh joins Deepika Padukone in dressing bizarrely on her birthday

Deepika Padukone turns 34 today, and while the actress is having a working birthday, doting husband and actor Ranveer Singh has taken some time off to spend the special day with his better half. Deepika, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, jetted off earlier this morning, and was accompanied by Ranveer.
While we have loved Deepika and Ranveer’s fashion outings, the actress’ stylist Shaleena Nathani, who seems to be on a holiday, has made DP make some bizarre choices in terms of couture. Clad in an ensemble which can be described in two words as ‘fashion blunder’, has left fans baffled. Ranveer, on the other hand, who doesn’t shy away from playing dress up, joined his wife and decided to twin his airport look. Truly a partner in crime.
The couple even shared a cake brought by the paparazzi to ring in Padukone's birthday. Watch the video below.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deepika is heading to Lucknow to spend her special day with acid attack survivors of the city. She is also expected to visit a cafe that is run by the survivors, wherein she will communicate to them and listen to their stories. There could not be a better birthday plan!
Deepika’s last big-screen outing Padmaavat, also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, came out in January 2018. She returns after over two years with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, and needless to say that fans are excited! Also starring Vikrant Massey, the film releases on January 10, and the actor is also expected to visit a few cities for promotional purpose.
Deepika will be also seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming release ’83.