Ranveer Singh joins Deepika Padukone in dressing bizarrely on her birthday

Deepika Padukone turns 34 today, and while the actress is having a working birthday, doting husband and actor Ranveer Singh has taken some time off to spend the special day with his better half. Deepika, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, jetted off earlier this morning, and was accompanied by Ranveer.

While we have loved Deepika and Ranveer’s fashion outings, the actress’ stylist Shaleena Nathani, who seems to be on a holiday, has made DP make some bizarre choices in terms of couture. Clad in an ensemble which can be described in two words as ‘fashion blunder’, has left fans baffled. Ranveer, on the other hand, who doesn’t shy away from playing dress up, joined his wife and decided to twin his airport look. Truly a partner in crime.