Ranveer Singh is the reason Meghna Gulzar commenced work on the Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

It is difficult to say who between Deepika and Ranveer the bigger box office star is. But we can tell you that Deepika’s latest much talked-about role as acid victim Laxmi Aggarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak happened because of Ranveer.

Here’s how. Director Meghna Gulzar actually wanted to make a male-centric film after Raazi. She was all set to do a bio-pic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw with Ranveer in the lead.

Says a source close to the development, “Meghna Gulzar had the project scripted and ready. She was keen on Ranveer Singh to play Manekshaw. They met, and Ranveer seemed maha-excited. But when it came to a narration, Ranveer seemed to have no time. Meghna simply decided to move to the next project, on acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal. That’s how Deepika came into the picture.”

Meghna intends to return to her Manekshaw bio-pic after Chhapaak. But now the coveted role has gone to Vicky Kaushal who played Alia Bhatt’s Pakistani army-husband in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

I guess every role has its own destiny and casting karma.