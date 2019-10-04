Ranveer Singh flaunts his swanky new Lamborghini worth Rs 3 crore

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is literally painting the town red these days. The actor has bought a sparkling red Lamborghini Urus that has cost him Rs 3 crore, and he can be seen zipping all around town on the streets of Mumbai lately.

On Thursday, Ranveer looked like he was in the mood for a spin in his cool car. He took to the steering wheel and zipped out on the roads. Eyewitnesses who saw Ranveer's Lamborghni zoom past recall seeing the actor match the mood with a natty velvet hat, but without a permanent registration number on his plate yet.

Experts in the knowhow of mean machines say the stylish Urus is the world's first Super Sport Utility Vehicle - SSUV, if you please.