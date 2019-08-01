Ranveer Singh flaunts his chiselled physique in this shirtless photo

Ranveer Singh is currently in London shooting for Kabir Khan‘s ’83 in which he plays the role of former Indian Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev. Whilst he is hustling hard on the sets of the film, he really has worked hard on his look and physique too.

Ranveer Singh, on Wednesday evening, shared a shirtless photo of himself flaunting his chiselled physique. He captioned it, “Me looking at you eating carbs like.” Ranveer had bulked up for Simmba for the role of officer Sangram Bhalerao. But, lost some weight for his next venture ’83.