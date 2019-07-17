Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and more take the 'Old Age' face app challenge

The year 2019 has already seen several viral trends and now one of them is ‘old age’ trend. FaceApp is going viral and especially amongst the celebrities which lets you see how one might look in their old age. After the baby filter on Snapchat, now this is the new trend which is making everyone laugh so hard. The latest celebrities to join the bandwagon are Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. While the app came out in 2017, the new filter on the app which was added recently makes you look 60 years older.

This morning, Varun Dhawan announced that he is the new brand ambassador of Reebok India and shared couple of photos flaunting his chiselled body. But, with the new FaceApp, he now sports a grey hair, has wrinkles, and little bit of details makes him look like an old man. “70 years of reebokXvarundhawan. P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100,” he wrote.