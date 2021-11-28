Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share new poster of '83' ahead of trailer launch

ABollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared a new poster of '83', two days before the trailer launch of his much-awaited film.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ranveer shared the poster which features him as the legendary Kapil Dev and his teammates, dressed in their jerseys.

He can be seen holding his bat in one hand and is running wearing the leg pads. The entire team looks excited as all the players are running in joy celebrating their victory.

Along with the poster, Ranveer added a quote by Kapil Dev. "Like people says, taste the success once... tongue want more. - Kapil Dev, 1983," he wrote.

The actor also reminded his fans and followers that the film's trailer will release on November 30. Take a look at the poster here:

Actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the film, also shared the poster on her Instagram account.

A few days back, an intriguing teaser of the biographical sports drama was officially shared by the makers.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India's maiden World Cup-winning team spearheaded by Kapil Dev.

It has a powerful ensemble case consisting of Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar and Jatin Sarna.

The film is due for release on December 24.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:45 PM IST