Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone channel inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse; see pic

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone channelled their inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a new post on social media that seems to be amusing fans to bits.

Ranveer took to Instagram and Twitter, and shared a quirky caricature of his wife and himself. In the cartoon sketch Ranveer is dressed as a bloated Mickey Mouse while Deepika, as a slim and trim Minnie Mouse, holds a spatula and salt shaker.

Complementing his better half, 'Mickey' Ranveer writes: "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (way to the heart is through the stomach) @deepikapadukone."