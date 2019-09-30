Ranveer Singh croons 'Apna Time Aayega' ahead of Arsenal-Manchester United clash

In the Premier League, Arsenal is placed at the eighth position whereas United is positioned at the 11th place.

The 'Gunners' have 11 points from six matches whereas United have 8 points.

Before the match, United's Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the team is looking for signing a striker to bolster the goal scoring.

The team has continuously struggled to score goals and the exit of strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez has made the situation worse for the team.

"We let Alexis and Romelu go, you do not have to be a rocket scientist to see that it's forward that next time we are going to recruit," Solskjaer said.

"We are looking for some creativity and goals. There is no point getting players in that you are not 100 percent sure about. When you get players in, you need the right ones that are going to stay here for a longer period and that's the long-term thinking we have to show," he added.

Arsenal takes on Manchester United in the Premier League later day.