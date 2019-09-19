Ranveer Singh confirms wax statue at Madame Tussauds next to Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is heading to London! Well, not literally! The actor, who was stationed in the UK for months for the shooting of ’83, is all set to get his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum in London. The actor will be placed next to his beautiful wife Deepika Padukone who recently unveiled her stunning wax statue.

At the IIFA Awards 2019, Ranveer Singh confirmed that he is indeed getting his wax figure. “Wife ke saamne ab mera putla hoga, wow! Baby, I will only be the accessory to yours. Putle pe putla. I had the honour to attend Deepika’s wax statue launch. My wife’s statue is the sexiest. Morgan Freeman’s statue is my favourite. But well, Husband and wife, boom baby, mera putlaa England mein, proud Indian”, Ranveer Singh can be heard saying in the video.