Ranveer Singh clings to Shiamak Davar’s leg and we want to know why!

Ranveer Singh is clearly one of the most enthusiastic actors in the industry and his energy levels are unmatched. Being the goofball that he is, he makes sure to keep the ones around him happy and elated. Being one of Shiamak Davar’s closest friends, Ranveer Singh’s latest picture of clinging on to his leg is the best thing you will come across today.
We’re all aware that the IIFA awards is coming home on its 20th anniversary and as usual, Shiamak Davar and his dance company will be choreographing the dance performances. Given the fact that Ranveer Singh will be performing, he decided to embarrass Shiamak by clinging on to his leg like a kid and we’re in awe of this man!
Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Takht with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.
