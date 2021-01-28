Ranveer Singh hikes his fee for Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus' - check out whopping amount

Actor Ranveer Singh, who's currently awaiting the release of '83' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaarr,' has reportedly hiked his fee and charged Rohit Shetty a whopping Rs 50 crores for 'Cirkus'
'Simbaa' actor-director duo Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have come together for 'Cirkus' - an adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'The Comedy Of Errors.' The film is set to release in 2021.
Ranveer, who has become one of the most bankable stars, has charged an acting fee of Rs. 50 crores, reports Bollywood Hungama. According to the report, the '83' actor's per day fees is approximately Rs 66 lakh.
The publication also quoted a source saying that the 'Padmaavat' actor 'is expected to hike his fees with the success of every passing film.'
Directed by Rohit Shetty,'Cirkus' also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.
It is set to go on floors this month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa. The film, bankrolled by Rohit Shetty, will release in the winter of 2021.
Shakespeare's play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as Angoor (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced Do Dooni Chaar (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.
