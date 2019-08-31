Ranveer Singh celebrates wraps the Great Britain schedule for ’83

Ranveer Singh has been in London with his wifey, Deepika Padukone, and the rest of the crew of his upcoming film’83 for quite a while now. The movie revolves around the historic win where the Indian cricket team brought their first World Cup home in 1983. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and the star cast is pretty dapper including Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Boman Irani among the others.

In his latest Instagram post, Ranveer Singh is celebrating the wrap of their Great Britain schedule with a glass of champagne and is surely in a mood to party! His sparkling white shades and a perfect quiff has all our hearts as he clinks with the camera in a Gucci tracksuit. He posted a Boomerang with the caption, “& that’s a schedule wrap, folks ! ???????? CHEERS???????? @83thefilm ????????” Take a look at it.