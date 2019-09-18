Ranveer Singh calls wife Deepika Padukone ‘so sexy’ in this latest picture

Deepika Padukone always manages to impress everyone by showing off her taste in fashion. Recently the actress was seen at the launch of lecture series on mental health, in a classic white ensemble, with glittery statement earrings.
She uploaded her gorgeous look in picture series on her social media profile. Like any other fan and follower, husband Ranveer Singh also fell in love again with her style.
He commented on the photo, "So sexy!"
Deepika had worn white trousers, with a white shirt tucked into it, with her hair curled and just added silver earrings which added the elegance to the classy look.
On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next 'Chhapaak,' in which she will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal alongside Vikrant Massey.
