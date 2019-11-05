Ranveer Singh calls his make-up artist 'bhabhi'

New Delhi: Few stars can entertain people as Ranveer Singh does, even off the screen. The actor proved the fact once again when he was in the Capital recently, to dance at a high-profile wedding.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on Internet where Ranveer is seen flaunting his moves to the beats of his hit songs "Tattad tattad" from "Ram-Leela" and "Aankh marey" from "Simmba".

However, the video that seems to be regaling fans the most is actually not a performance -- it is a random clip where Ranveer is seen calling popular make-up artist Guneet Virdi his "bhabhi".