Ranveer Singh birthday special: The 'insider' who was mistaken as an 'outsider'

How Ranveer Singh managed to make a mark in Bollywood:

From playing a college pass out Bittoo in 'Band Bajaa Baarat' to a budding street rapper Murad in 'Gully Boy', Ranveer Singh's scintillating performances have not only managed to receive critical acclaim but also love from the audience.

Produced under the Yash Raj banner, 'Band Baaja Baaraat' was Ranveer Singh's first flick alongside Anushka Sharma which went on to receive praise from all corners. In the movie he essayed the role of a common college pass out Bittoo who has high hopes and big dreams to become a known name as he starts his career as a wedding planner.

After making a promising debut, Ranveer featured in 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' and essayed the role of a fraudster. However, it was 'Lootera' that proved Ranveer's acting prowess. Set in the 1950s, the romantic-drama chronicled the story of a young conman (Ranveer) posing as an archaeologist. Partly based on author O Henry's 1907 short story 'The Last Leaf', the film was also one of Singh's most subtle and nuanced performances - a departure from his previous two screen appearances in debut 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.

The Bandra Boy then gave two back-to-back flops in 2013, before becoming filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's muse by featuring in 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela'. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Bollywood’s successful trio Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh came together for two more films - 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat’. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic historical romance film Bajirao Mastani starred also starred Priyanka Chopra and was based on the Marathi novel Raau by Naganth S Inamdar. The film narrated the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife ‘Mastani’. The film won 7 National awards.

Set in the period of the Delhi Sultanate, Padmaavat was a rendition of the story of Alauddin Khilji, the second ruler of the Khilji dynasty, and his obsessive love for the queen of Mewar, Rani Padmini. SLB's grand vision came to life through stellar on-screen performances by some of the best talent in Bollywood.

In 2015, Ranveer featured in Zoya Akhtar's romantic comedy-drama film 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. The widely -loved movie was based on the life-changing experiences of a family.

He was last seen in the blockbuster hit 'Gully Boy' alongside Alia Bhatt and is working on his forthcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in which the actor will be seen sporting the role of a Gujarati.

The 34-year-old star is also working on Kabir Khan's ''83' which is based on India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht.'