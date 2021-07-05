Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: Looking at the star's quirkiest looks

Ranveer Singh who was born on 6 July ,1985, is a well known face in the Bollywood industry. He is famous for his incandescent talent, exuberant personality and, of course, his quirky outfits.
Known for handling loud looks with grace, Ranveer Singh is a man that can make any look work and work well. He exudes confidence in every look and inspires us to do the same. His unique style shows that it's okay to dress a little different as long as we stay true to ourselves and our likes. He also teaches his fans an important lesson - Confidence is key.
On this leading man's birthday, here are some quirky outfits he has rocked:
Ranveer Singh makes this snazzy jacket look stylish and divine all at the same time.
If there was ever a time to play the song 'Let's get loud' by Jennifer Lopez, it would be for this outfit of Ranveer Singh.
Nobody else would be able to pull this off except for him.
Look at how he slays this outfit with his cute pose!
Just like one shouldn't forget leg day at the gym, one shouldn't forget accessories.
Here, Ranveer Singh teaches us how to work those jazzy shades.