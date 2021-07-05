Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: His best moments with wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two most successful Bollywood stars and it brings even more joy to fans that the duo are very much in love.
On Ranveer Singh's birthday, here are some of the best moments of one of the most-loved Bollywood couples:
Ranveer Singh reportedly began dating Deepika when they co-starred in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', in August 2012.
In October 2018, the couple announced their impending marriage.
The following month, they married in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.
The couple fell head over heels in love with each other while shooting for Ramleela.
After their wedding, Ranveer, in an interview, spoke about how he had long been waiting to marry Deepika.
"I've been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we'll do it," he said. "I've been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go," he told Filmfare.
Ranveer Singh's reaction to seeing Deepika Padukone for the first time:
"The first time I saw her, I almost went flat," the actor said in an interview.
Deepika Padukone revealed her favourite moment from the wedding with Ranveer Singh.
She told Filmfare, "There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect."
"On November 15, after the Anand Karaj ceremony was over, there was one boat to take Ranveer and me back to the hotel from the venue. The sun was setting... It was the first time after our marriage that we were alone. We listened to our favourite song on full volume and literally rode into the sunset," she said.