Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: His best moments with wife Deepika Padukone

The couple fell head over heels in love with each other while shooting for Ramleela.

After their wedding, Ranveer, in an interview, spoke about how he had long been waiting to marry Deepika.

"I've been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we'll do it," he said. "I've been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go," he told Filmfare.